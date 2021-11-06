Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: file

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be available for the upcoming T20 home series against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury, said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Saturday.

In a statement, the country’s cricket board said that Shakib Al Hasan needed three weeks to recover from the hamstring injury.

Earlier on October 31, Shakib Al Hasan had been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury, the country's cricket board had said.

The BCB’s chief physician said that Shakib Al Hasan, however, will be available for the Test series against Pakistan.



"Shakib will take at least three weeks to recover and get back to the field. He might be able to play the Test series," BCB's chief physician.



The Green Shirts will play a three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, starting from November 19. The second T20 match of the series is scheduled to be played on November 20 and the final match on November 22.