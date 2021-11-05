The Firm’s members ‘to be subpoenaed’ as character witnesses in Prince Andrew’s lawsuit

An international outlet has learned that the US courts are considering having members of Prince Andrew’s family summoned with subpoenas as witnesses.

This claim has been brought to light by Knewz, and per their findings, this move can either “substantiate — or embarrassingly not" explain "Andrew’s alibi of where he was on the night of 10 March 2001.”

The 61-year-old Duke currently maintains “no recollection” of meeting his accuser, despite her saying he forced relations with her on Epstein’s behest.

Prince Andrew on the other hand says he was home that night, attending a children’s party at Pizza Express in northwest Surrey.

His official statement reads, “I was with the children and I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose four or five in the afternoon… and then because the duchess [Sarah Ferguson] was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there.”

In light of this, a sources claims, “The Duchess of York would know if she was away on the night of March 10, she will know if she spoke to Andrew, she will know if Beatrice had a party at a Pizza Express.”

“There is light she can shed on this case, and lawyers for Giuffre will compel her via court and the law to do so.”

The insider also went on to note that, “Princess Beatrice and possibly her sister, Eugenie, will be able to confirm or deny she attended a pizza party — and whether or not her father attended, and then took her home. It is pretty black or white.”