The Firm ‘washed their hands clean’ of Prince Andrew’s case: report

Experts recently weighed in on the shocking method with which the Royal Family has “washed their hands clean of the whole saga” with Prince Andrew and its sex assault case.



This claim’s been made by royal expert Camilla Tominey and during her recent interview on The Royal Beat podcast she admitted, "It's always been briefed by Buckingham Palace who seem to have washed their hands of this whole saga.”

"Which is why he's devolved it to his own personal team. They don't really comment on it anymore, do they?"

She also went on to say, "He's got independent PRs dealing with it now who he's paying or the Queen is paying and a legal team who he's paying or the Queen is paying.”

"The point is, he's always vehemently denied any of these allegations. This is a change in legal tack to basically take the fight to Roberts."