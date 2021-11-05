Chrissy Teigen, John Legend go ethnic for Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Diwali bash

American singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are going ethnic to celebrate Diwali with their Hindu friends.

The couple joined Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Friday for a special bash to mark the occasion.

Teigen, who slipped into a purple lehenga and pink lehenga choli for the night, was spotted all-smiles with her songster husband, who also pulled up a black sherwani.

"Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both! @papadontpreachbyshubhika," Teigen later turned to her Instagram to share photos from the event.

Take a look:



