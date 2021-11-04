Aaron Rodgers to not play against Kansas City Chiefs as he contracts COVID-19

Rodgers has been placed on the Packers' reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Sunday's game

The 37-year-old NFL star has been placed on the Packers' reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jordan Love will take his place, making his first career start with the franchise-multiple outlets confirmed.

The head coach, Matt LaFleur, denied the allegations published by different outlets including ESPN, NFL Network Insider's Ian Rapoport, and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the athlete is supposedly not vaccinated.

He refused to comment on the players’ come-back to the team and whether he had tested positive during the conference or not.

When asked about the vaccination in August, the athlete stated that he had been "immunised."

“There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated,” Rodgers told reporters, according to WDJT in Milwaukee. “I think it’s a personal decision, I’m not gonna judge those guys.”

According to the Associated Press, NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said that, as of mid-October, 94.1% of players had been vaccinated against COVID-19.