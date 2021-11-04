Kim Kardashian thinks Pete Davidson is 'quite the charmer'

Kim Kardashian has some thoughts on the explosive romance rumours that she and Pete Davidson fueled up.

After the pair was seen holding hands on a Halloween ride, they followed it up with a dinner in New York and a second dinner in the same city.

While many would believe that things are heating up, a source close to the Skims founder told E! News that things between her and Pete are "definitely casual".

"Kim isn't looking to date anyone right now," the source said.

"She's loving this time in her life and is having a lot of fun. There is no pressure between them.

"Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that. They have plans to see each other again while Kim is in New York City. Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her.

"Kim thinks Pete's hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure.

"Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him."