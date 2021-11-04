Mike Tyson prepares for first-ever Karan Johar movie

Karan Johar's Dharma productions left fans stunned when they announced that boxing champion Mike Tyson will be joining the star-studded cast of much-anticipated film Liger.

The film, that will also mark Ananya Pnaday's debut in South-Indian cinema is based on the life of a mixed martial artist.

Now on Diwali, Dharma has shared an all-new poster of Tyson ready for a few punches in a power-packed shot.

"The legend@MikeTyson is ready to celebrate this #Diwali with a few punches!" wrote the Twitter account.

Liger also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in key roles.

