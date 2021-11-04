Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic NYC apartment made available for $23 a night

Fans will also enjoy a virtual check-in by Sarah Jessica Parker herself

For fans of Sex and the City, there’s more than just a revival in the works to lift their spirits. They can now step foot into their favorite columnist Carrie Bradshaw’s NYC apartment for one whole night at just $23.



Ahead of the December 2021 release of the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City titled And Just Like That, Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have teamed up to recreate Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie’s apartment for fans to experience, reported Elle.

Two one-night stays are up for grabs – on November 12 and November 13 – and will be made available for booking starting Monday, November 8. Why $23, you might wonder to mark 23 years since the pilot episode in 1998.

What’s even more exciting is that for the shockingly low price, fans will also enjoy a virtual check-in by Sarah Jessica Parker herself!

While the apartment is reportedly being recreated at a different location than the original, fans have been assured that the new address will feature all the original things that made the apartment Carrie’s own; from the exact bedspread used in the show and her printed bench to her swoon-worthy walk-in closet that we all yearned for during the original run of the show.

According to the outlet, all fans need to do is be quick to book one of the nights to live out their Sex and the City dreams.