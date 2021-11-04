Britney Spears’ mom Lynne demands estate pay $600,000 worth of legal fees

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne has issued a request to the court to have the singer’s estate pay for her entire $600,000 worth of legal fees, given her participation in the singer’s case.

News of this appeal has been obtained by Insider and according to their findings, the filing requests Lynne not be asked to pay her shocking legal fees given that she wanted to "get involved to help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence."

The filing also admits the Britney “enthusiastically agreed” to the request and thus she is "requesting compensation" as a result.

The filing also went on to say, "In taking on the representation of Lynne Spears, the mission of counsel was clear and simple: do whatever it took to assist Britney to break the restrictions imposed by the conservatorship and move in the direction of the removal of Jamie as conservator, and, ultimately, total termination of the entire conservatorship."

Not only that, since Briteny was unable to choose her own lawyers until recently, her mother Lynne Spears "entered this case with her own counsel in order to fill that gap."

During the initially proceedings, the filing suggests Lynne and Britney were working to “get her iPhone back,” reinstate driving privileges and give her permission to take vacations.

It concluded by saying, "Attorneys' fees are appropriate and warranted in the instant matter for Lynne's counsel given the advantages, results, and benefits achieved for Britney and given the fact that all actions taken were in Britney's best interests."