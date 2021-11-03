Sarah Khan introduces daughter Alyana with rare photo: 'Such a blessing'

Actor Sarah Khan has shared the first-ever picture of her daughter Alyana.
Sarah, along with husband Falak Shabir celebrated the Aqiqah ceremony of her newborn over the weekend.
Turning to her Instagram after the event, the Raqs-e-Bismil star shared her bundle of joy's first-ever photo with fans.
"Aulaad! What a beautiful feeling, such a blessing SUBHALLAH khuda har joray ko aulaad sey nawazay (May Allah bless every couple with a child), Amen," captioned Sarah alongside her post.
Sarah and Falak welcomed daughter Alyana on October 8 2021, a year after tying the knot.
