Kajol reveals why she refrained from wishing Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Indian actor Kajol is spilling why did she not wish co-star Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.

Shah Rukh, who celebrates his birthday on Nov 2, spent the day this year around his family.

In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Kajol shared that she did not wish SRK on birthday because all of his wishes came true when son Aryan returned home.

Kajol wrote on Instagram, "I'll answer the most interesting questions. Go on, ask!" A fan asking her about Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Why you didn't wish SRK?" Kajol replied, "What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son (Aryan Khan) came back home."

Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son was arrested over drug abuse charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3. Aryan returned home 25 days after his arrest, on October 30.

