Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note for 'favourite person' Shah Rukh Khan on birthday

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt wished a very warm birthday to the 'king of possibly-it-all' Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh, who celebrated hi 56th birthday on November 2, received the utmost love from his fans and co-stars.

Amongst many loved-up wishes, actor Alia Bhatt also turned to her Instagram to pen an honest note for the superstar.

"My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all! Happy happy birthday SR You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you!" wrote an admired Alia.

She continued,"I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that’s all you give us."

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi in 2016. SRK also recently praised the actress over her work in much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

