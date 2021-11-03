Shakira claims ‘people were watching and not helping her’ amid wild boars attack

Colombian singer Shakira recently opened up about two wild boars attacking her in Barcelona earlier this year when she was walking along with her 8-year-old son, Milan, in a park.

The 44-year-old singer, during her recent interview with Glamour UK, went into the details of the shocking encounter and claimed that people around her didn't help her out.

In an interview, published on November 1st, the Waka Waka hit-maker expressed, “It's just crazy! I was taking my son, Milan, for a walk in the park and I got him a little ice cream.”

“We sat on one of those park benches and we were just minding our own business and then two huge wild boars came from the back and ambushed [us] and took my purse!” explained The Voice alum.

"And I was like, 'Oh, my God!.. and screaming, because they were taking it away, with my phone in it, my car keys, everything! Like they could understand me!"

The Grammy winner also revealed that 'people were just watching and weren't doing anything' to save her from animal attack.

Shakira expressed relieve over no one getting hurt in the incident. She said, “They (boars) started digging inside my purse… Obviously my son's sandwich was inside the purse, so that's why they were so interested.

"So they took the sandwich and walked away and left my purse. It was wild," added the Zootopia voice actor.