Prince William makes impactful speech about climate crisis at COP26

Prince William's efforts to combat the climate issue are underway

Prince Wililiam made the most of the event at COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Tuesday.



The Duke of Cambridge, during his moving speech, praised the finalists of his global Earthhshot Prize quest and expressed confidence in the innovators' ability to address the situation.

He stated, "Thank you for believing that we can face the vast challenges in front of us today, and for doing your utmost to overcome them."

William also called on the leaders by stating, "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment," event on Tuesday afternoon as he urged the global politicians and business leaders in the audience "to look without fear or despair at the challenges ahead in this crucial decade, and to believe that we humans have the ingenuity to make the seemingly impossible, possible."

"We are still at the start of our journey together," he added. "I am honoured and proud to be working alongside you all to achieve this goal,” he said concluding the speech.