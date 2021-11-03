Scott Disick reacts to Kourtney’s post for the first time since her engagement

US reality TV star Scott Disick has reacted to his former partner Kourtney Kardashian’s post for the first time since her engagement with Travis Barker last month.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of their daughter Penelope, dressed up as Cher from the film Clueless.
Kourtney posted the photo of the daughter with caption “As if”.
Commenting on her post, he said, “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her drivers License.”
This is Scott’s first comment on his former partner Kourtney’s post since she got engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker on October 17.
He shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with Kourtney Kardashian.
Meanwhile on Monday, Scott Disick also disclosed a reason of his ‘love’ for life days after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement.
Taking to Instagram, Scott shared his selfie with boats at Miami beach and disclosed “Boat life, one of the reasons I love life.”
