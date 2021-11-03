Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fighting to remain relevant’ after Biden rejects maternity plea

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started fighting to maintain their relevancy within the spotlight ever since Joe Biden’s maternity letter snub derails political ambitions.

The Spectator’s contributor also went on to say, “I think it was significant in terms of the timing, in the same way that everything Meghan and Harry do is significant in terms of the timing.”

“Which is to say they won't let a single opportunity for attention and publicity pass them by and I think COP26 is one of those opportunities. The Royal Family were meant to be there in force.”

“Of course the Queen unfortunately had to cancel her appearance and speech at the opening but the fact that the Royal Family dedicated so much effort to the conference shows how important it was not just to them but to the country.”

“And I think that Meghan and Harry would have felt very much left out and that's probably one of the moments when they would most have missed the side of royal duties that comes with being a working Royal.”

Before concluding he added, “Presumably being a cause that they want to be seen to be supporting will be one of those opportunities they might miss. So they haven't missed it - they've put their names to this letter.”