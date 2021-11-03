Kate Middleton taking Prince Philip’s role of peacemaker amid Prince William, Harry’s rift

Experts believe Kate Middleton’s current stance on Prince William and Prince Harry’s role rift points towards the adoption of a brand new role by the Duchess.

Many believe she may be taking on the role left vacant by Prince Philip’s passing and has become the Firm’s newest peacemaker.

This claim has been made by royal expert Katie Nicholl and during her admission in the 2021 documentary titled Kate: A Young Queen in Waiting, she admitted, “Kate has been, very much, a peacemaker behind the scenes. It’s no secret that the brothers fell out really very badly. At one point they weren’t even talking.

She also went on to speculate, “There have been deep strains and tensions, and a rift which has really divided the heart of the Royal Family.”

“In many ways, the Royal Family have lost the patriarchal figure. Prince Philip was often the one who would sort out rifts within the family, and here was Kate stepping into that role. I don’t think anyone could have watched the funeral and not thought of the brothers walking behind Diana’s coffin.”

Before concluding she added, “William didn’t want to walk and Philip said to him ‘if I walk, will you walk?’ and I think we’ve almost seen Kate say to William ‘if I talk, will you talk’. She instigated what seemed like a very natural coming together of the boys, and they did talk.”