Queen Elizabeth ‘scared to death’ by Prince William’s tactic to escape the press: report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly become “scared to death” the moment Prince William shared his secret tactics of evading the press.

There have been many times the prince has dashed down the streets of London alone as well, once on the eve of his wedding to Kate Middleton.

He was once quoted saying, “I don’t know what it is about bikes, but I’ve always had a passion for motorbikes ever since I was very small.”

“I used to do a lot of go-karting when I was younger and then after that I went on to quadbikes and eventually motorbikes.”

“It does help being anonymous with my motorcycle helmet on because it does enable me to relax, but I just enjoy everything about motorbikes and the camaraderie that comes with it.”

An inside look into the Royal family’s reaction towards the Prince’s hobby has been unearthed by royal photographer James Whittaker.

In the 2005 documentary Chasing the Royals he touched on a few instances and was quoted saying, “I think it frightens the life out of people at Buckingham Palace and almost certainly, the Queen too.”

“It is a strange thing. His mother was constantly fleeing from the paparazzi, who were on motorbikes. Now her son is using a motorbike for the same sort of reasons.”

Even the Duchess of Cambridge is not a fan. Back in 2015, she admitted, “I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it.”