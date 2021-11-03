Katie Price, Carl Woods likely to get married before December 15: Here’s why

Former glamour model Katie Price and her fiancé Carl Woods are rushing to tie the knot in December before her court date for drink driving case before Christmas.



Amid fears she could go to jail, the 43-year-old is in rush to marry Carl Woods.

The mother of five, Katie’s sentencing was deferred until December 15 and she was allowed to have treatment at rehabilitation clinic after drink drive accident on September 28.

Now, as Katie has completed rehab and reunited with the family recently, it has reported that she is in rush to get married before December 15.

The Sun, citing a source, reported that Katie wants to get married as ‘soon’ as possible.

Earlier, she was planning for winter wedding.

Katie had admitted drink-driving, driving without insurance and while disqualified at Crawley Magistrates’ Court and is due to be sentenced in December before Christmas.