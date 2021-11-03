Kumail Nanijani cheers for Pakistan after cricket team enters semi-finals

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanijani is a fan of cricket like the rest of us!
The Eternals star turned to his Twitter on Tuesday night to celebrate the victory of the Pakistani cricket team against Namibia in a T20 World Cup match played on November 2.
"Go Pakistan go. This is amazing. #T20WorldCup," Kumail excitedly wrote on his micro-blogging app.
Pakistan's victory against Namibia has made the team the first to qualify for tournament semi-finals.
Fans of the star were quick to react to his Tweet. "Meanwhile, a Karachiest guy' who loves his country. It doesn't matter that he is a hollywood superstar," wrote one fan. "Eternals gang is a fan of PCT too," added another.
