Jamie Spears requests ‘immediate termination’ of Britney Spears’ conservatorship role

Jamie Spears has shocked courts and Britney Spears’ legal team with his decision to have himself “immediately terminated” as controller of Britney Spears’ estate and conservatorship.

This news has come out via court papers obtained by People magazine.

According to its findings, on November 1st Jamie requested US courts to “immediately terminate” his role in Britney’s conservatorship.

According to Jamie’s attorney Alex Weingarten, "Britney's recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the Conservatorship is contrary to her desires."

"Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing."

Weingarten also added that Jamie "does not make this request subject to a demand for releases or compensation."

In fact, "Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her"

The documents concluded by mentioning, "For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship."