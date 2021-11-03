Britney Spears’ legal team calls out dad Jamie’s motivation for giving up the conservatorship

Britney Spears’ lawyer questions the motivation behind Jamie Spears newfound desire to give up control of the conservatorship he has held for years.

The reason behind much of the legal team’s apprehension lies in Jamie fighting reformations to the conservatorship since the beginning.

This news comes shortly after Jamie Spears filed a petition in court, on November 1st to terminate his control over Britney’s 13-year long conservatorship, according to People magazine.

In light of this move, Britney’s lawyer, Rosengart has started to question the motivation behind Jamie’s newfound agreement.

He also wonders if this occurred because Jamie was "motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August."