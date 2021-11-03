NCB official demanded Rs 8 crore to save Aryan Khan from arrest?

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede had reportedly demanded Rs 8 crore to save Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan from arrest in the drug case, Indian media reported.



The NCB official is currently being investigated by a vigilance team probing extortion charges against him in the same case.

According to details, Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani reportedly paid Rs 5 million to save Aryan Khan from arrest.

In an interview with Indian media, the ‘middleman’ Sam D'Souza has claimed that Dadlani paid money to save Khan’s son from arrest but it was returned when they realized it was not possible and the witness in the case K.P Gosavi was a cheat.

Sam D'Souza is one of the persons mentioned in the affidavit that was submitted by Prabhakar Sail, another witness in the Aryan Khan drug case.

In the affidavit Sail claimed that Gosavi and others were demanding Rs 25 crore of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Aryan has been released from jail after Bombay high court granted him bail in a drug case on October 30.

He was arrested on October 2 following a NCB raid on a cruise ship party.