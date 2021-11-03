Kristen Stewart reveals her 'chill' wedding plans with Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart said yes when her girlfriend Dylan Meyer popped the questioned, announced the Spencer actor on November 2nd during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

After dating for two years, the lovebirds are all set to walk down the aisle. However, fans might have to wait a bit longer since Kristen's big day will not be happening for at least a year.

Sharing the big news, Stewart revealed that the wedding will not be rushed.

"I don’t want to have COVID even be a thing,” said the star as per E! News.

Opening about her ‘chill’ wedding plans, the Twilight alum said, "The food is the biggest deal. I don’t care about flowers and (expletive) like that. The food needs to be on point."

The BAFTA Award winner, illustrating what her big day’s attire would be like, said “I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot."

Skipping on the extravaganza event, the pair is looking forward to have ‘homey wedding’.

"I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling," Kristen confessed.

She continued, "I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt."