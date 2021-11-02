Salman Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday. According to Indian media, Khan's home "Mannat" has been decorated with lights ahead of his birthday.



Millions of fans and Bollywood actors took to social media to wish King Khan on his birthday.

Among them was SRK's friend Salman Khan who shared a picture

An Indian court on Thursday granted bail to the son of Shah Rukh Khan, more than three weeks after he was arrested in a drugs case that has dominated news headlines and polarised social media in the cinema-obsessed nation.



Aryan Khan, 23, the Bollywood actor's eldest son, was one of several people arrested on Oct. 2 after a raid on a cruise ship sailing off Mumbai's coastline.



The Narcotic Control Bureau, the federal agency that conducted the raid, has alleged that Khan's son is a regular user and supplier of drugs.

