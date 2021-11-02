Saif Ali Khan teaches son Taimur shooting in Jaisalmer: See Photos

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor took Taimur for shooting lesssons over the weekend.

In photos making rounds on the internet, Saif is spotted in a black t-shirt and sweat pants, helping four-year-old Taimur aim with a rifle.

Also joined by Kareena and younger son Jeh, the father-son duo later posed with one of the organisers at the shooting camp.

Saif and Kareena are currently vacationing in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan along with their sons Taimur and Jeh. The family visit comes amid Saif's work commitments for film Adipurush.





