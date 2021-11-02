Mahesh Manjrekar says he asks Salman Khan to get married: 'I feel he's lonely'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Antim co-star Mahesh Manjrekar is touching upon his bond with the superstar.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet ahead, Mahesh shared that he often tells the star to get married.

“Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can't talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, 'Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko (I have an issue with you not marrying).' I really want... Tomorrow I want to see Salman's son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to," Mahesh told host Siddhant Kannan.

The actor also confessed that he feels Salman is lonely deep inside and he needs a person to come home to.

“Sometimes I feel there is, in that whole happy exterior he shows na, sometimes I feel he's lonely. Ek toh na usko kuch shauk nahi hai bahut (He doesn't have any desires as such). You (addressing Siddharth) must've seen where Salman stays (he lives in a flat in Mumbai) which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go (to his) home, he's lying on the sofa in the drawing-room. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man... itna success hai huge success... Uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle class aadmi hai (The man behind the successful facade is a middle-class person)."

Mahesh said, adding, “Sometimes I feel he needs someone to come back to because everyone who is with him, his friends, they are all very very good friends. They really love Salman Khan. But wo log wahaan se jaake (When they leave from his side), they go to someone. Whom does Salman go to? (His brothers Arbaaz and Sohail) have their own lives na.”