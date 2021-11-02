Kim Kardashian not interested in dating Pete Davidson

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian is not interested in dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson after they sparked romance speculations recently.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star and Pete sparked rumours that were more than friends when they were spotted holding hands during a trip to a theme park last week.

The 27-year-old Pete is hopeful Kim would become his ladylove as he loves attention, according to the Mirror.

The report further says that Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce with estranged husband Kanye West, is not interested in progressing her and the SNL star’s friendship to the next level.

The Mirror quoting the insider reported “Kim Kardashian does not want to date him (Pete).”

Kim Kardashian and Pete met when the former appeared on SNL in October. They also shared an onscreen intimate scene during her turn to host the show.