Tuesday November 02, 2021
Queen Elizabeth honors Prince Philip with butterfly brooch during Cop26 speech

Queen Elizabeth's brooch consists of diamond and ruby stones

By Web Desk
November 02, 2021
Queen Elizabeth  paid an ode to late husband Prince Philip with a special accessory  during her Cope26 speech.

The 95-year-old monarch, who pre-recorded a video for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, appeared virtually during the conference.

In her speech, the Queen was spotted wearing a bright green dress paired with the heirloom gifted to  her by the Dowager Countess of Onslow at her wedding to the late Prince Philip, in 1947. 

The royal's brooch consisted of diamond and ruby stones, attracting the attention  her audiences.