David Beckham spends Halloween baking spooky cookies with daughter Harper

'Halloween baking with daddy!' excitedly writes Harper

By Web Desk
November 02, 2021
David Beckham spent Halloween making treats with his youngest child Harper Beckham.

The former footballer  documented his baking day with  the 10-year-old  on  his Instagram Stories this Sunday.

 The duo shared photos from their batches of pumpkin, witch mummy and green skeleton biscuits. 

Another pictures shared by  Dvid Beckham's wife Vicoria, fans could  get a glimpse into the star's  Halloween day.

"Daddy and Harper making treats," Victoria captioned the post.

 
Harper as well, turned to her Instagram to share photos from the day.

"Halloween baking with daddy!" she excitedly captioned the post.

Take a look:

