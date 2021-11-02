David Beckham spends Halloween baking spooky cookies with daughter Harper

David Beckham spent Halloween making treats with his youngest child Harper Beckham.

The former footballer documented his baking day with the 10-year-old on his Instagram Stories this Sunday.

The duo shared photos from their batches of pumpkin, witch mummy and green skeleton biscuits.

Another pictures shared by Dvid Beckham's wife Vicoria, fans could get a glimpse into the star's Halloween day.

"Daddy and Harper making treats," Victoria captioned the post.

Harper as well, turned to her Instagram to share photos from the day.

"Halloween baking with daddy!" she excitedly captioned the post.

