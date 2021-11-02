David Beckham spends Halloween baking spooky cookies with daughter Harper

David Beckham spent Halloween making treats with his youngest child Harper Beckham.
The former footballer documented his baking day with the 10-year-old on his Instagram Stories this Sunday.
The duo shared photos from their batches of pumpkin, witch mummy and green skeleton biscuits.
Another pictures shared by Dvid Beckham's wife Vicoria, fans could get a glimpse into the star's Halloween day.
"Daddy and Harper making treats," Victoria captioned the post.
Harper as well, turned to her Instagram to share photos from the day.
"Halloween baking with daddy!" she excitedly captioned the post.
Take a look:
Shah Rukh Khan’s name is trending at top on Twitter on his 56th birthday.
Lily Collins went on to hint that the show will be "giving new storylines to different characters"
Priyanka Chopra told fans that she got a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, also asked her fans to get vaccinated
According to a search warrant, he told detectives he "should have checked"
The 95-year-old monarch, who last month briefly visited a private hospital in London, skipped the event on doctor´s...
Bella Hadid unfollowed her sister Gigi's sweetheart Zayn Malik after his alleged altercation with Yolanda