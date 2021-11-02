Josh Brolin marks 8 years of being sober, thanks God, family and friends

'Sobriety is finally loving without every thought being about how it affects only you,' wrote Josh Brolin

Hollywood superstar Josh Brolin is marking eight years since he became sober and thanking his friends and family for their support.

Taking to Instagram, the Avengers: Endgame star thanked his family and friends for helping him reach this point.

"Sobriety is finally loving without every thought being about how it affects only you," he wrote.

"Sobriety is a moment of being able to love and be consumed by the glee it brings someone else. Sobriety is knowing the difference between selfishness and integrity. Sobriety is knowing that God is in everything and that it is made up of every color (and mixture of color) that exists,” he wrote.

“Sobriety is knowing the moon late at night when she was there for you in your toughest hour and, now, again, her witnessing your greatest joys,” he continued.

“Sobriety is climbing in your truck for a 6am call after 8 years of sobriety and there being a card from your wife telling you how grateful she is for you having made the decision to put it down and to live instead accompanied by a collage board of your children — what was created because of that decision."

“And sobriety is when your children look at you and trust what they see (you can see it in their pupils, and the way they stand before you) — that they know they are not being cultivated into some idea but celebrated for the original garden they are growing into.”

“Sobriety is about living better than your remembrance of what your greatest drunk ever was — an everyday malleability into gratitude for what is. None of this is deserved. All of it is perception. Thank you God, family, and friends for the most punk rock sobriety imaginable."