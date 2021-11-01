Idris Elba admits DJ set for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding was ‘most stressful job ever’

Idris Elba recently recalled one of his most ‘stressful’ jobs in history and admitted the bar was ‘reset’ after he played a DJ set for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.



He got candid about it all while speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

There he started off by admitting that the most stressful job he ever had was to DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

For those unversed, Idris has collaborated with Paul McCartney for a remix, played for Madonna in the past as well, but none of his past gigs held a candle to the nerves he had working the royal wedding.

"This wasn't like my cousin's wedding. This wasn't at the community hall — the reception. This was, like a big, big deal,” he told the host.

There was “a lot of pressure” that followed him throughout the day, because he wanted his pals to have a good time on their big day.

He also added that Meghan "knew what she wanted already” and sent him a playlist.