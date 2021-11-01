Michelle Obama to make a cameo in ‘Black-ish’ Season 8

Michelle Obama will grace sitcom Black-ish with a special appearance in its eighth and final installment.

Taking to Instagram, the show announced that the former First Lady will be seen in its final season.

A group photo of the cast with Michelle was shared with fans.

The outlet wrote, “#Blackish is going all out for the final season!"

"We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star," read the caption.

The former First Lady, while sharing the news with her followers, also seemed impressed with her second network comedy.



She said, “I've long been a fan of (the sitcom) wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can't wait for you all to see it!"