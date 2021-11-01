Heidi Klum's family stars in a new spooky short film for Halloween

The star and her family got featured in a spooky sequel that she shared with her fans on Instagram

Heidi Klum is keeping the spirit of Halloween alive, however, a little differently this time.



The star and her family got featured in a spooky sequel that she shared with her fans on Instagram.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the German-American model chose to cancel this year's Halloween event, as she revealed in an October 29 post. The model hasn't held back from celebrating her favourite Halloween holiday.

The actress starred alongside her husband and four children in a short horror film. In the clip, Klum seeks vengeance as a flesh-eating zombie in the 5-minute and 31-second film she posted on Instagram.

"Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home," she wrote in the caption. "Be safe, be spooky and spend time with family."

Klum added, “Halloween is extra special this year because I am getting help from my kids!"