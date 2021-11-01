Meghan Markle at risk of having ‘skeleton’s exposed by Thomas Markle

Experts recently issued a warning to Meghan Markle regarding the possibility that her father Thomas Markle may unleased some major ‘skeletons’ from within her closet in the near future.
This claim’s been brought forward by a source close to Closer Magazine, and according to their findings, "She was really family-orientated when she was younger, but she seems to have completely erased memories of that and disowned him (her father Thomas Markle).”
"Similarly, she cut off her ex-husband when her career started taking off. She seems to me to be a very ambitious, unforgiving person. But I think, much to her dismay, more will come out.
"I think Thomas is keeping some things back and that he has a lot of embarrassing stuff on her. There are skeletons in the closet and, when provoked, I think the secrets could all come out."
