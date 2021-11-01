Fun fact: Deepika Padukone reveals how all her family names are connected to Diwali

This year’s Diwali festival is right around the corner and Bollywood celebrities are making the most of it. Famed actress Deepika Padukone, who is all set to celebrate the festival of lights, shared beautiful anecdotes of her Diwali celebrations from her childhood with fans on social media.

On Monday, the Padmaavat actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared an IG reel. In the video, she can be heard talking to her hairstylist while getting her makeup done, she revealed how she used to celebrate Diwali when she was a kid and used to live in Bangalore.





In the shared video, which, the Piku actress captioned as, ‘My Diwali in a nutshell,’ she said, ‘Music just generally plays a very important role in my life. In my years growing up in Bangalore, all the kids would gather downstairs and burn crackers. What do you call it, susurbatti?”



She also dropped a fun fact about her family's names as she said that all names in her family mean light. “Our names, Anisha, Ujjala, Prakash and Deepika, mean light. Isn’t that a fun fact?” she added.

The Ram Leela starlet continued, “From the time I wake up to the time I sleep, there’s always some kind of music playing. Diwali makes it even more special.” In the video, she was also asked about her playlist, and at first she said, “I can’t give you so much information, you know I’m possessive about music. But because I’m fond of you, it’s called the Diwali bash playlist.”

On the work front, the Tamasha actress will next be seen in 83, opposite Ranveer Singh. She also has Pathan and Shakun Batra’s unnamed next in the pipeline. She will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the remake of The Intern.