Dwayne Johnson showcases behind-the-scenes to the making of ‘Face Off’

Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media to share some of the iconic behind-the-scene moments to the making of his rap debut song Face Off music video (MV).

The video has been posted to Instagram and features a look at the making of Face Off.



The post also contained a gratitude-filled caption that highlighted The Rock’s amazement over the recent milestones his debut has been amassing.

“THANK YOU ALL for rockin’ with and loving our music! We made an anthem”.

“I had so much FUN making this song and BIG LUV to my USO’s ~ some baaaaad dudes in the game!!!” (sic)

Check it out below:







