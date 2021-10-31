Sarah Jessica Parker makes son James birthday special with loving tribute

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker penned a sweet note for her son James on his birthday with a rare snap.



Parker called that day extremely ‘bittersweet’ since he was away at college and could not be with his family on the special moment.

Taking to Instagram, the Sex and City star wrote, "Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell, New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the happiest of birthday the And Just Like That… Scorpio. Our Oct baby."





Parker was feeling nostalgic as her son could not be with her.