Joe Jonas comes across ex Demi Lovato at Halloween party

Singer Joe Jonas reunited after a very long time with his ex Demi Lovato on 30th October at a Halloween party.



The couple dated for a short period of time before breaking up in 2010.

The Jonas Brother alum took to Instagram and shared pictures with his ex as the 2 smiled widely in the camera.

In a previous documentary Simply Complicated Demi was all praise for Jonas, "This is the moment I friggin’ fell in love with him, in real life. I wasn’t acting much. We had our first kiss on camera.”

Their relationship lasted for a month or 2.

Joe Jonas is married to Sophie Turner and they both are very happy.