Joe Jonas comes across ex Demi Lovato at Halloween party 

Singer Joe Jonas reunited after a very long time with his ex Demi Lovato on 30th October at a Halloween party.
The couple dated for a short period of time before breaking up in 2010.
The Jonas Brother alum took to Instagram and shared pictures with his ex as the 2 smiled widely in the camera.
In a previous documentary Simply Complicated Demi was all praise for Jonas, "This is the moment I friggin’ fell in love with him, in real life. I wasn’t acting much. We had our first kiss on camera.”
Their relationship lasted for a month or 2.
Joe Jonas is married to Sophie Turner and they both are very happy.
Jay-Z was given a star-studded video montage from celebrities like his wife Beyonce and former President Barack Obama
Kanye West seems to be getting rid of his material possessions after his divorce from Kim Kardashian
Khel Khel Mein, as per director Nabeel Qureshi, is a historic drama
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz fly from UAE to Turkey
'She has the leverage to make her own decisions,' says Muneeb Butt
'Happy Halloween from us to you!' says Anushka Sharma