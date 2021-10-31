 
Sunday October 31, 2021
Katrina Kaif opens up about what it's like to be 'a big-ticket Bollywood actor'

By Web Desk
October 31, 2021
Katrina Kaif opens up about what its like to be a big-ticket Bollywood actor

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif  graced the cover of Cosmopolitan India in the publication's latest edition.

 In an interview with the magazine, the actress  opened  up about being what it’s like to be a big-ticket Bollywood actor and successful entrepreneur all at once.

The "Bharat" actress talked about her love for makeup, secrets to multi-tasking, hopes and dreams.

Kat  looked gorgeous on the cover of the magazine which turns 25 this month   with an issue that celebrates influence, success and disruption in various fields. 

The publication said "Our coverstar Katrina Kaif  is a multi-hyphenate and powerhouse with a passion for Bollywood and business, as is evident in the resounding success of her beauty brand  Kayby Katrina."