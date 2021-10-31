Katrina Kaif opens up about what it's like to be 'a big-ticket Bollywood actor'

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif graced the cover of Cosmopolitan India in the publication's latest edition.

In an interview with the magazine, the actress opened up about being what it’s like to be a big-ticket Bollywood actor and successful entrepreneur all at once.

The "Bharat" actress talked about her love for makeup, secrets to multi-tasking, hopes and dreams.



Kat looked gorgeous on the cover of the magazine which turns 25 this month with an issue that celebrates influence, success and disruption in various fields.

The publication said "Our coverstar Katrina Kaif is a multi-hyphenate and powerhouse with a passion for Bollywood and business, as is evident in the resounding success of her beauty brand Kayby Katrina."











