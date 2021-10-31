Queen set on hosting family Christmas event amid advice to rest

The Queen has reportedly told her family that she is set on hosting a Sandringham Christmas after she has rested up as per the advice of her doctors.
According to Mirror, the monarch is reportedly "totally committed" to play host for her royal family members after missing out last year's Christmas celebrations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier it was revealed that she had canceled her royal engagements for the next two weeks and was advised to do "light, desk-based duties".
The news comes after she was reportedly seen using a walking stick and spent a night in the hospital for the first time in eight years.
