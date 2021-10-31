 
Kareena Kapoor strolls on streets of Jaisalmer with 'love' Taimur

Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing in the Rajasthan city

By Web Desk
October 31, 2021
Kareena Kapoor strolls on streets of Jaisalmer with 'love' Taimur

Kareena Kapoor is spending some mother-son bonding time with Taimur during Jaisalmer trip.

The actor, who is currently vacationing with her family in Rajasthan, turned to her Instagram on Saturday to give fans a sneak peak in to her day outdoors.

In one of the photo, Kareena was spotted wandering around a monument in the city. "Hangin around," she captioned her photo with a heart emoticon. For her day out, Kareena was spotted in a white t-shirt paired with blue denims.

In another photo, Kareena's son Tamur was seen sitting on on a platform over a flight of stairs.

'With the love of my life," captioned Kareena on her toddler's adorable photo.

Take a look:

