Kareena Kapoor strolls on streets of Jaisalmer with 'love' Taimur

Kareena Kapoor is spending some mother-son bonding time with Taimur during Jaisalmer trip.
The actor, who is currently vacationing with her family in Rajasthan, turned to her Instagram on Saturday to give fans a sneak peak in to her day outdoors.
In one of the photo, Kareena was spotted wandering around a monument in the city. "Hangin around," she captioned her photo with a heart emoticon. For her day out, Kareena was spotted in a white t-shirt paired with blue denims.
In another photo, Kareena's son Tamur was seen sitting on on a platform over a flight of stairs.
'With the love of my life," captioned Kareena on her toddler's adorable photo.
Take a look:
