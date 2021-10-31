Dave Chappelle Inducts Jay-Z Into ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’

Comedian, Dave Chappelle, amidst severe criticism for his homophobic remarks in Netflix’s special, recently hit the stage to induct Jay Z into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 48-year-old stand-up comedian said, “I need everybody around the world to know: Even though you are honoring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop, forever and ever and a day.”

"You embody Black excellence,” Chappelle continued. “We are his point of reference and he is going to show us how far we can go if we just get a hold of the opportunity, and for this we will always love him."



Presenting his compliments to the Empire State of Mind singer for his Black American influence, Chappelle said, "We will always treasure him.”

The comedian also reflected upon his interesting chit-chat with the rapper. He said, “Jay says to me, ‘You must have a lot of pressure on you to say funny (expletive) all the time.”

“And I looked at Jay and said, ‘Well, you must have a lot of pressure on you to say cool (expletive) all the time.’ And Jay looked at me and said, ‘It ain’t no pressure. I just do it.’ I looked at Jay and said, ‘My God, man — you just did it again!’,” recalled the Emmy Award winner.