Joe Biden has completely rejected Meghan Markle’s bid to have paid maternity leave for new families.



For those unversed, the bill was rejected due to the Democratic agenda to reduce the national spending package to accommodate Manchin’s demands.

Currently, the vote stands at 50-50 in the Senate pivotal and thus the move for paid maternity leave has been dropped altogether after its initial briefing.

It also appears royal biographer Angela Levin agrees with US policymakers since, “The United States …does not federally guarantee any person a single day of paid leave.”

She told the Daily Star, Meghan’s desire to “turn herself into a politician” over an agenda that was “on its way to being confirmed” just proves she intended to hijack it.



Meghan isn’t the only royal who’s been affecting local politics, even her father-in-law, the writer of the “Black Spider Letters” had heavy influence over successive British Prime Ministers, military helicopters and herbal remedies.