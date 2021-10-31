Prince William left Kate Middleton ‘in tears’ with canceled plans

Kate Middleton reportedly ended up ‘in tears’ the moment Prince William canceled their holiday plans.



Experts admit that the reason for her fears was because the Duchess of Cambridge could sense something ‘sinister’ to come in the near future.

The news was made public in a 2011 book by Katie Nicholl where she admitted, “At the last minute William had a change of heart and decided to stay with his own family instead.”

He is also said to have “informed a tearful Kate during a late-night conversation on Boxing Day”.

While to many the short notice may mean “no big deal”, Kate found it to be a “a sign of something more sinister to come” and “She had good reason to be concerned.”

Since “William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”