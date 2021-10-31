Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no intention’ of stopping: ‘A million-dollar machine’

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have ‘no intention’ to ever stop their publishing deals since they are now ‘million-dollar machines’.
This warning has been circulated by Dr Tessa Dunlop, and during her interview on the MailPlus podcast Palace Confidential, she admitted "This is going to go on as long as they are going on, and I don't think they have any intention of stopping.”
"They are a massive, multi-million dollar machine, and the way it makes money is by generating narrative story attention.”
"The longer people blockheads about what their intentions are and whether they're worthy or not, the more they're going to make."
