Will Smith talks about the 'only time' he considered 'suicide'

Actor Will Smith is touching on painful suicidal thoughts in his upcoming show on fitness.

In the trailer for YouTube original series titled “Best Shape of My Life,” Will is touching on his goal to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks.

“When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was somewhere else,” he said in a voiceover for the series which premieres Nov. 8.



He continued, "I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself." In the two-minute trailer, Will is also seen writing his memoir.



In another instant, the star was seen telling daughter Willow Smith about the only time in his life when he considered suicide.

“That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.”

Take a look:







