Will Smith talks about the 'only time' he considered 'suicide'

Actor Will Smith is touching on painful suicidal thoughts in his upcoming show on fitness.
In the trailer for YouTube original series titled “Best Shape of My Life,” Will is touching on his goal to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks.
“When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was somewhere else,” he said in a voiceover for the series which premieres Nov. 8.
He continued, "I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself." In the two-minute trailer, Will is also seen writing his memoir.
In another instant, the star was seen telling daughter Willow Smith about the only time in his life when he considered suicide.
“That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.”
Take a look:
Billie Eilish surprises fans with ‘Sally’s Song’ performance from the ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert
The family of four , including children Luna,5, and Miles,3, dressed in head-to-toe black
The ‘Rust’ shooting incident leaves criminal charges ‘on the table’ still for Alec Baldwin
The pair hit the amusement park to chill with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Baker and other friends
Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym.
Jennifer Hudson sang "A Natural Woman" in honor of the singer-songwriter King, 79, who led the audience in a singalong...