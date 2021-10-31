Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan’s birthday with Pakistani cricket team in Dubai

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik celebrated their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik’s third birthday on Saturday.

The power couple celebrated their son’s birthday bash in Dubai, where they were joined by Pakistani cricket team’s star players including Hassan Ali, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and others.

On the special occasion, the tennis star, 34, took to her Instagram handle and penned down a sweet message for her little munchkin. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my whole world. This day 3 years ago I was reborn as your mother and I cannot remember my life before you … I love you so much. Thank you for choosing us as your parents my kindest baby.”





Along with her post, she also shared a few pictures from the celebrations, where she could be seen posing with husband Malik and son Izhaan.

Her heartfelt post garnered love as fans and celebrities including Mahira Khan, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia and many more took to the comment section and wished Izhaan a very happy birthday.

Cricket star Malik also shared a loving note for his son on his special day. He wrote, “Good time spent with family & friends on Izhaan's 3rd birthday celebrations. Thankyou all for joining and making it more special for us,” followed by a heart emoticon.









Malik is currently in UAE, playing for captain Babar Azam’s squad in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, which started a couple of weeks ago. Pakistan have won all three of their matches in the Super 12 and have almost qualified for the semi-final of the mega event.