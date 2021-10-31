Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting incident leaves ‘criminal charges on the table’

Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting incident still has an open investigation to bear, and ‘criminal charges’ still on the table.
Mary Carmack-Altwies, who works with the state’s first district told The New York Times, "Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.”
During the course of the interview, Carmack-Altwies also took issue with the term ‘cold gun’ which was shared with Alec before the shoot began because,” It was a legit gun." To be more specific, "It was an antique, era-appropriate gun."
Before she went on to say, “It’s probably weeks, if not months, of follow-up investigation that we’re going to need to get to the point of charging.”
However, she refused to get any more specific because "We have complex cases all the time. But this kind of complex case, with these kinds of prominent people, no."
Billie Eilish surprises fans with ‘Sally’s Song’ performance from the ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert
The family of four , including children Luna,5, and Miles,3, dressed in head-to-toe black
'I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself,' reveals Will Smith
The pair hit the amusement park to chill with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Baker and other friends
Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym.
Jennifer Hudson sang "A Natural Woman" in honor of the singer-songwriter King, 79, who led the audience in a singalong...