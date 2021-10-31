Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting incident leaves ‘criminal charges on the table’

Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting incident still has an open investigation to bear, and ‘criminal charges’ still on the table.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, who works with the state’s first district told The New York Times, "Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.”

During the course of the interview, Carmack-Altwies also took issue with the term ‘cold gun’ which was shared with Alec before the shoot began because,” It was a legit gun." To be more specific, "It was an antique, era-appropriate gun."

Before she went on to say, “It’s probably weeks, if not months, of follow-up investigation that we’re going to need to get to the point of charging.”

However, she refused to get any more specific because "We have complex cases all the time. But this kind of complex case, with these kinds of prominent people, no."