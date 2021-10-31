Hilaria Baldwin says she is trying to ‘limit the PTSD’ for Alec Baldwin

American yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin is expressing her fear about her husband Alec Baldwin developing mental health conditions following the tragic accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in New Mexico.

In an interview with The Post on Saturday during her trip to Vermont, the fitness guru said she is worried about Baldwin developing post-traumatic stress disorder following the shootout incident.

“I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death. Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD,” said Hilaria.

“You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We just came up here for quiet.”

“He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health,” she said.

“It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful,” she added.